That NTR and Ram Charan are buddies is known to all. They have also shared screen space in Rajamouli’s epic drama, RRR. Ram Charan is Alluri Sita Ramaraju, and NTR is Bheem in this drama.

Now, they will appear together on TV as well.

NTR is hosting a show for Gemini TV. The show titled ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ is to be telecast on Gemini TV shortly. The episodes are being filmed in Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The show might begin with Ram Charan gracing the guest.