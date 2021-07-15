Ram Charan, Jr NTR share a glimpse of 'RRR'

Hyderabad, July 15 (IANS) Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR took to social media on Thursday to share a making-of-the-film video of their upcoming pan-India project "RRR".

Ram Charan posted the video titled "Roar Of RRR", and captioned it: "An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members."