Ram Charan talks about the COVID-19 crisis

Ram Charan thanked film lovers and the audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for coming back to the theaters to watch the latest releases. He was the chief guest for the success celebrations of ‘Uppena’ that were held on Wednesday in Rajamundry.
“Movie industry had lost heavily and suffered a lot with COVID-19. While all other film industries in India are still skeptical about releasing movies, it is the Telugu cinema industry that showed the way. Because of our audiences, we are seeing the collections in theaters,” he said.
He praised director Buchi Babu for telling the risky subject with such conviction and termed each song composed by Devi Sri Prasad as a gem. Ram Charan also complimented the newcomers Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. “I love Vijay Sethupathi’s acting. There is much to learn from him,” Charan spoke about Sethupathi’s acting prowess.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu