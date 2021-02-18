Ram Charan talks about the COVID-19 crisis

Ram Charan thanked film lovers and the audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for coming back to the theaters to watch the latest releases. He was the chief guest for the success celebrations of ‘Uppena’ that were held on Wednesday in Rajamundry.

“Movie industry had lost heavily and suffered a lot with COVID-19. While all other film industries in India are still skeptical about releasing movies, it is the Telugu cinema industry that showed the way. Because of our audiences, we are seeing the collections in theaters,” he said.