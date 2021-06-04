Ram Charan to be seen in a dynamic role!

A few days ago, ace producer Dil Raju officially announced a mega film to everyone’s surprise. The film will be directed by Shankar, the showman of the south Indian cinema. Dil Raju said it will be made in multiple languages on a lavish scale as it is going to be the 50th film from their production banner.

Social media is abuzz with the speculations Ram Charan is to be seen in the role of a young leader. Charan has not played such a dynamic character, say the sources.

As things stand, there is no clarity on this project as director Shankar is facing legal issues with his Tamil projects.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has to complete the shoots of Rajamouli’s magnum opus, ‘RRR’, and Koratala Siva’s ‘Acharya’.

