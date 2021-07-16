Ram Charan to play a dual role in Shankar's next!

After exploring dual roles in several films including Indian, Jeans, Endhiran, and 2 Point 0, Shankar has taken up a similar style of treatment for his upcoming film with Ram Charan.

Yes, our sources say that Ram Charan will be seen playing a dual role in the yet-untitled film.

The script of the film is said to be written by Karthik Subbaraj although there is no official confirmation from these two directors.