Ram Charan to play a dual role in Shankar's next!

After exploring dual roles in several films including Indian, Jeans, Endhiran, and 2 Point 0, Shankar has taken up a similar style of treatment for his upcoming film with Ram Charan.
Yes, our sources say that Ram Charan will be seen playing a dual role in the yet-untitled film.
The script of the film is said to be written by Karthik Subbaraj although there is no official confirmation from these two directors.
To be produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, the shoot of the yet-untitled film is likely to begin in August. Touted to be one of the quickest films of Shankar, the director is targeting a possible theatrical release for the Summer Holidays 2022. Sources say that Kiara Advani is likely to play the female lead in the film.