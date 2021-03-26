Ram Charan's look in 'RRR' unveiled by SS Rajamouli

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to social media to unveil the first look of actor Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for his upcoming film "RRR".

In the picture, Ram can be seen donning a dhoti and has a bow and arrow pointing at a fiery red sky.

"The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all... #RRR #RRRMovie," he wrote.