Ram finalizes his next with Linguswamy!

Ram Pothineni is taking his own sweet time to announce his next film. The ‘iSmart Shankar’ recently announced that he would take a small break from social media and films.
Sources have informed us that Tamil director Linguswamy recently met Ram Pothineni and convinced him with his script. Ram is said to have given his agreement to act in his direction. Srinivasaa Chitturi, who is currently producing Gopichand starrer ‘Seetimaarr’, will bankroll this project.
We have to wait for the official confirmation though.
Linguswamy has been trying to direct a straight Telugu film for a long time. He had earlier announced a bilingual with Allu Arjun but the film has been shelved
