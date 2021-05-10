Ram Gopal Varma launches OTT platform, to stream 'D Company' from May 15

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Monday to announce the launch of his OTT platform, Spark OTT.

He marks his entry into digital space with his film "D Company". The film will stream May 15 onwards.

Sharing a video of celebrities such as Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and Prakash Raj wishing the filmmaker all the best, he wrote about how his film would be streamed on the platform. The video also had glimpses of the film.