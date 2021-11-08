Ram Gopal Varma pays tribute to Bruce Lee with 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon'

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Ram Gopal Varma's most ambitious and most expensive film of his career 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon' will be the first Indian film to release in China after the Galwan standoff between the two countries.

RGV, who becomes the first filmmaker to scale the Great Wall and release his film on the other side of the border along with releasing it in India and abroad, is putting out the trailer of the film called 'Ladki' in Hindi and 'Dragon Girl in Chinese' on Monday (November 8) at 5 p.m.