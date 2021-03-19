Ram Gopal Varma's 'D Company' gets postponed

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced on Friday that his upcoming film "D Company" will be postponed owing to rise in Covid cases.

The film, which is said to be based on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, stars Ashwat Kanth in the lead role, while the actor's younger brother Rudr Kanth will essay the role of Dawood's late elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar.