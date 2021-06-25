Ram is kicked about Lingusamy’s final narration

Tamil director Lingusamy and Ram Pothineni have joined hands for a new film, which was launched a couple of months ago. The movie, currently being referred to as #RAPO19, is now all set to start rolling.

Taking to social media, Ram today revealed that the director had given him final narration of the script. He seems to have immensely liked the narration and is kicked about it. “Final Narration Done & How!!! @dirlingusamy love you sir!! Super duper kicked!!! Roll that camera I say!!!,” he tweed.