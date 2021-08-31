Ram Pothineni releases trailer of Gopichand's next 'Seetimaarr'

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 31st, 2021, 17:41:20hrs
Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Telugu actor Ram Pothineni on Tuesday launched the trailer of actor Gopichand's much-awaited film 'Seetimaarr'.

The film, directed by Samapth Nandi, showcases the story of a girls' Kabaddi team, led by their coach played by Gopichand. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia plays the leading lady in the film.

The film's trailer gives a glimpse of thrill and action that the film promises.

Ram took to Twitter to release the trailer, as he wrote: "@YoursGopichand & @tamannaahspeaks look Fantastic! A BIG Screen experience for sure!#???????????????????????????????????? Good luck @IamSampathNandi"

The audience has been awaiting Gopichand's 'Seetimaarr' as the makers were waiting for a correct window for a theatrical release.

The film will release in theatres on September 10.

--IANS

ym/kr

