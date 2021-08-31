Ram Pothineni releases trailer of Gopichand's next 'Seetimaarr'

The film, directed by Samapth Nandi, showcases the story of a girls' Kabaddi team, led by their coach played by Gopichand. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia plays the leading lady in the film.

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Telugu actor Ram Pothineni on Tuesday launched the trailer of actor Gopichand's much-awaited film 'Seetimaarr'.

The film's trailer gives a glimpse of thrill and action that the film promises.

Ram took to Twitter to release the trailer, as he wrote: "@YoursGopichand & @tamannaahspeaks look Fantastic! A BIG Screen experience for sure!#???????????????????????????????????? Good luck @IamSampathNandi"

The audience has been awaiting Gopichand's 'Seetimaarr' as the makers were waiting for a correct window for a theatrical release.

The film will release in theatres on September 10.

