Ramarajan to make a comeback!

Ramarajan used to rule Tamil cinema in the late 80s and early 90s with films like Karakattakaran, Enga Ooru Paatukaaran, and Shenbagame Shenbagame.

But in the late 90s, he couldn't deliver hit films and slowly moved away from the film industry. Later, Ramarajan concentrated in politics and even became a Member of Parliament in the 1998 Lok Sabha Elections.