Ramarajan to make a comeback!

Ramarajan used to rule Tamil cinema in the late 80s and early 90s with films like Karakattakaran, Enga Ooru Paatukaaran, and Shenbagame Shenbagame.
But in the late 90s, he couldn't deliver hit films and slowly moved away from the film industry. Later, Ramarajan concentrated in politics and even became a Member of Parliament in the 1998 Lok Sabha Elections.
Recently, there are rumors that Ramarajan is unwell and his health condition is deteriorating. Clarifying these reports, a PR statement from the actor says that he is doing well and all the rumors are baseless.
Further, the PR statement also added that Ramarajan has sold two of his stories recently and also planning to make a comeback in films. The actor is said to be in talks to play an important role in two films that will go on floors in 2022.