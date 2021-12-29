Ramdev on 'Swarna Swar Bharat': This show will have a huge impact on the audience

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Yoga guru Ramdev has said that the devotional singing reality show 'Swarna Swar Bharat' will have a huge impact on the audience. He will appear as a special guest on the show.

Ramdev said: "This show will have a huge impact on the audience because nothing of this sort has ever happened before. The show attempts to present our rich Indian culture to the whole world through the medium of soulful, devotional music. The roots of Indian culture will bloom from their sangeet and this platform will let the contestants share their art with the whole world."