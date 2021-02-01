Ramesh Pisharody to direct Mohanlal?

There have been no official confirmations yet, but rumours have it that anchor and filmmaker Ramesh Pisharody is all set to direct his next project for Aashirvad Cinemas, with Mohanlal as the hero.

If you have been active on the social media, this is one of the latest rumours circulating there.

Ramesh Pisharody has earlier directed Panchavarnathatha, with Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles, and Gana Gandharvan, with Mammootty as the hero.

Mohanlal, who was shooting for Ram while the Covid 19 pandemic outbreak happened, has since completed Drishyam 2. He is currently shooting for Aaraattu.

The hero has Marakkaar: Arabikkadalinte Simham ready for release on Mar 26, but there are talks that the release date could be postponed.

