Ram's next is a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual with Nivin Pauly and Anjali!

Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of Silambarasan TR and Kalyani's Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu is bankrolling Nivin Pauly and Ram's yet-untitled film, which is his seventh film under V House Productions.

Award-winning director Ram of Kattrathu Tamizh, Peranbu, Taramani, and Thanga Meenkal fame is all set to direct leading Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly in his new film.

Ram's favorite Anjali who had acted in the director's Taramani, Kattrathu Tamizh, and Peranbu plays Nivin Pauly's pair in the film while Soori also plays a pivotal role.

Ram's regular Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music for the film but the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

Ram is also in talks with RJ Balaji for a film.