Ramya Krishnan to host Bigg Boss5, until Kamal recovers from COVID19!

Last Updated: Sat, Nov 27th, 2021, 10:04:15hrs
ramyabB

As Kamal Haasan is slowly recovering from COVID19, veteran actress Ramya Krishnan has been roped in to host Bigg Boss 5 for the next two weeks. 

Vijay TV and Endemol Shine India had various names in mind before locking Ramya Krishnan. Ramya is already a chief guest in one of the shows of Vijay TV so, she readily agreed but for a huge remuneration.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the weekend episodes to know how Ramya Krishan would host the reality show.

Ramya Krishnan is also a popular face in TV channels as she has hosted reality shows, and acted in many serials. After two or three weeks, Kamal Haasan will resume hosting Bigg Boss 5.

