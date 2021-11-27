Ramya Krishnan to host Bigg Boss5, until Kamal recovers from COVID19!

As Kamal Haasan is slowly recovering from COVID19, veteran actress Ramya Krishnan has been roped in to host Bigg Boss 5 for the next two weeks.

Vijay TV and Endemol Shine India had various names in mind before locking Ramya Krishnan. Ramya is already a chief guest in one of the shows of Vijay TV so, she readily agreed but for a huge remuneration.