Ramya Pandian in Suriya's next!

Debuted in Raju Murugan's award-winning film Joker, Ramya Pandian rose to fame with her stint in the Cook with Comali and Bigg Boss reality shows. The latest update is that Ramya Pandian has been roped in to play the lead role in Suriya's upcoming production venture which is said to be a hard-hitting female-centric film.

Confirming the news, Ramya Pandian tweeted: "I'm happy to officially announce my next project with @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian sir. Special thanks to @Suriya_offl sir and the entire team for this wonderful opportunity".

The yet-untitled film is likely to be directed by debutant filmmaker Arisil Moorthy. Ramya has also signed another film to be produced by the popular producer CV Kumar of Pizza fame.

