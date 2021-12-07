Ramya Pandian pairs opposite Mammootty in 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'!

Joker and Bigg Boss fame Ramya Pandian is Mammootty's pair in director Lijo Jose Pellisery's next film which will be a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual. The Tamil title is Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Theni Eeshwar, the cinematographer for Mammootty and Ram's Peranbu is handling the camera for the film. Mammooty's own production house is bankrolling this bilingual, which is being filmed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala border.