Rana and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam postponed

Continuing the trend of postponements due to the second wave of corona cases, Rana and Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Virata Parvam’ follows the suit. The film got postponed indefinitely.
“Due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the alarming rise in cases, team ‘Virata Parvam’ has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April. The new release date will be announced soon,” the production house said in a statement.
Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on the SLV Cinemas banner in association with producer D Suresh Babu. Venu Udugula is the director of this period romantic story.
‘Virata Parvam’ is a love story in the backdrop of Naxalism. Set in rural Telangana in the 1990s, the film has generated great buzz with its highly appreciated teaser
