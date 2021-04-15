Rana and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam postponed

Continuing the trend of postponements due to the second wave of corona cases, Rana and Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Virata Parvam’ follows the suit. The film got postponed indefinitely.

“Due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the alarming rise in cases, team ‘Virata Parvam’ has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April. The new release date will be announced soon,” the production house said in a statement.