Rana Daggubati flexes muscle in new post, call it his 'old friend'

The actor, who had undergone a tremendous physical transformation for his role as the beefy antagonist Bhallaldeva in the "Baahubali" films, had eventually leaned down for his subsequent projects.

However, going by the video and its captions, it seems the actor missed his muscles.

"Welcome back old friend. WIP," he wrote.

Within a few hours of the upload, Ranapost was flooded with compliments from friends and fans.

The actor is reportedly gearing up for his yet-to-be announced multilingual pan-India action film, which requires him to once again undergo intense physical transformation.

The actor was recently seen in Telugu film "Aranya", which was released in Tamil as "Kaadan". He will next be seen in Telugu film "Virata Parvam", which also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The film is directed by Venu Udugula.

