Rana Daggubati shares birthday wishes for Kamal Haasan, Anushka Shetty, Trivikram Srinivas

Taking to his Twitter handle, superstar Rana Daggubati posted his pictures with all three stars to extend his birthday greetings.He tweeted, "Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I've had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan."Earlier today, Kamal Haasan had taken to his Twitter handle and expressed what could be the best birthday gift for him.His tweet in Tamil roughly translates as: "Dear friends, hurry up and help the poor people affected by the floods; This might be the best birthday gift you can give me."On Sunday morning, several parts of Chennai reported waterlogging after recording heavy rains overnight. The heavy showers have caused flooding in many streets and neighbourhoods. (ANI)