Rana Daggubati's '1945' to finally release after long delay

The makers of Rana Daggubati's starrer '1945' have announced to release the period drama on December 31. The announcement came with a poster featuring Rana in a new avatar. He is seen in a fierce pose, with the Union Jack in the backdrop.

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) Rana Daggubati's long-delayed movie '1945' is finally ready to release soon. Directed by Sathyasiva, the Tamil-Telugu film has been in the making for more than three years now.

Rana will be seen in the role of a soldier of Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army (INA). Actress Regina Cassandra is the leading lady opposite Rana. It also features Sathyaraj, Nasser, and RJ Balaji in important roles.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music, while Sathya is the cinematographer for the movie '1945'. The movie was shelved due to differences between the producer and the hero.

Rana Daggubati had earlier called the movie an "unfinished film" back in 2019 and had also accused producer S.N. Rajarajan of non-payment of dues. Now that the movie has cleared all hurdles, the makers have decided to release it.

Rana's 'Virata Parvam' starring Sai Pallavi will also release soon.

--IANS

