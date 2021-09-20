Ranbir celebrates Mahesh Bhatt's 73rd birthday with Alia, Pooja

Alia posted a slew of pictures on Instagram from the birthday celebrations. The first picture featured Mahesh while the other one had Ranbir, Alia and Pooja posing with Mahesh.

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen celebrating filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 73rd birthday along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her sister Pooja Bhatt.

The rumoured couple were seen twinning in black ensembles as they smiled at the camera posing alongside Pooja and Mahesh.

Alia captioned the image: "73 years young! Happy birthday papa"

Talking about her upcoming slate of work, Alia has 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'. She turned producer with her film 'Darlings' and will also be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Ranbir currently awaits the release of 'Shamshera'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Alia in 'Brahmastra' and also has 'Animal' lined up.

