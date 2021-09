Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 39th b'day in Rajasthan with Alia Bhatt

Jaipur, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday at a beautiful resort near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan's Pali district along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Bhatt, in fact, posted the picture of the venue sitting on the banks of the dam and wrote "Happy birthday My Life." Alia's mother Soni Razdaan also joined them on the occasion.