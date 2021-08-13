Ranbir Kapoor enjoys pre-rakhi dinner with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima took to her Instagram account and shared a picture posing with her brother Ranbir and cousin Nitasha Nanda.The picture also included a sneak peek of their mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, present virtually through FaceTime."Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner Missed a few #mammabearonfacetime," she captioned the post.Ranbir is currently in Delhi, shooting for Luv Ranjan's next directorial venture, in which he will be sharing the screen for the first time with actor Shraddha Kapoor.The film will reportedly see Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of Ranbir's mother, while Boney Kapoor will play the role of Ranbir's father.Ranbir will also be seen in Karan Malhotra's directorial 'Shamshera', which is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.Fans are also waiting to see Ranbir and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt together in the film 'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)