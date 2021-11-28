Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu, sister Riddhima extend birthday wishes to Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen is the elder sister of actor Alia Bhatt who is currently dating actor Ranbir Kapoor.To wish Shaheen, Neetu took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback picture featuring herself with the birthday girl and Alia.Sharing the snap, she wrote, "Happy birthday Shah Bhai @shaheenb."Riddhima also wished Shaheen by digging out a throwback family party picture on IG story that features her posing with her daughter, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen.Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Happy birthday Shah @shaheenb," and added a growing heart emoticon to it.Shaheen Bhatt who turned 33 on Sunday, was also showered with love by her sister Alia, Pooja Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.Shaheen is the elder daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from his second wife, Soni Razdan. (ANI)