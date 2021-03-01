Ranbir-Parineeti starrer 'Animal' on Dussehra 2022

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) The Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Animal will hit screens on Dussehra 2022. Members of the cast -- Parineeti, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol -- took to Twitter on Monday to confirm the release date.

"ANIMAL in cinemas Dussehra 2022!," posted Parineeti, while Bobby, who is also part of the film tweeted: "ANIMAL starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to have a Dusshera 2022 release. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani & Krishan Kumar."