Ranbir, Shoojit, Leander pump up Maradona tribute match

The match between the All Star Football Club and Maradona: Blessed teams was organised by Prime Video, the OTT platform streaming the 10-part web series 'Maradona: Blessed Dream', which tracks the life of the colourful man who got Argentina its second FIFA World Cup in 1986 -- from his humble beginnings to his transformation into an international celebrity prone to addictions.

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities joined social media influencers for a football face-off as a tribute to the late Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona here on Wednesday night.

Maradona, who was named 'FIFA Player of the 20th Century', passed away after a heart attack at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020. He would have turned 61 on October 30.

The All Star Football Club boasted of Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor and Shoojit Sircar, tennis ace Leander Paes, Jim Sarbh (who'll be soon seen playing Homi Bhabha in 'Rocket Boys'), upcoming stars Aditya Seal and Abhimanyu Dassani, acclaimed photographer Rohan Shreshtha, and IPL 2021 host Samir Kocchar.

The Maradona: Blessed team set off to a thunderous start, but then the rivals caught up. The two teams played the game in its true spirit. At no point did the game's energy levels drop. And just when it looked like the game would end in a draw, the Maradona: Blessed team broke the deadlock by scoring the winning goal in a penalty shootout honouring the legend metaphorically.

--IANS

aa/srb