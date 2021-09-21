Randeep Hooda likes tapping into uncharted territories

Randeep, who was seen playing a negative role in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe', said: "I like tapping into uncharted territories and exploring roles I've never played before."

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda says he likes tapping into uncharted territories and talks about how antagonists these days have their own unique style and swag.

He added that "newer characters" and elements are something he would want as an audience and that's what he tries to do with every project he takes up.

Randeep shared: "So that I can bring something new to the table for the viewers. As for my character in Radhe, it was something I had never played before. Villains these days have their own unique style, look and swag. It was a different experience but I'm grateful to have taken it on."

'Radhe' will premiere on &pictures on September 26.

--IANS

dc/in