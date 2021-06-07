Randeep Hooda names baby horse aHope' after his mother

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Randeep Hooda is over the moon after his mare Dream Girl gave birth to a foal, whom he has christened Hope. Talking about why he chose the name, the actor says his mother's name is Asha and it means Hope in English.

"I'm extremely thrilled with the arrival of the little one. As Dream Girl is in Bangalore for delivery and I couldn't be there, I can't wait to see her, hug her bring her and baby Hope back home when she can travel. My mother's name is Asha, and it means Hope in English and hence the name," Randeep said.