Randeep Hooda names baby horse Hope after his mother

Randeep Hooda is over the moon after his mare Dream Girl gave birth to a foal, whom he has christened Hope. Talking about why he chose the name, the actor says his mother's name is Asha and it means Hope in English. "I'm extremely thrilled with the arrival of the little one. As Dream Girl is in Bangalore for delivery and I couldn't be there, I can't wait to see her, hug her bring her and baby Hope back home when she can travel. My mother's name is Asha, and it means Hope in English and hence the name," Randeep said.

Randeep keeps sharing pictures and videos of his horses on his social media with his fans. A few months back, the actor shared a post on social media announcing that his horse Dream Girl, who won him the silver medal at 2019's National Equestrian Championship was expecting a baby in May 2021.On the work front, Randeep was recently seen in the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe". He will next be seen in "Unfair N Lovely", a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the back drop of Haryana and casts him opposite Ileana D'Cruz.

