Randeep Hooda names newborn foal Hope after his mother Asha

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Randeep Hooda's mare Dream Girl has given birth to a foal, whom the actor has christened Hope. The actor says his mother's name is Asha and it means Hope in English, explaining his choice of the name.

"I'm extremely thrilled with the arrival of the little one. As Dream Girl is in Bangalore for delivery and I couldn't be there, I can't wait to see her, hug her bring her and baby Hope back home when she can travel. My mother's name is Asha, and it means Hope in English and hence the name," Randeep said.