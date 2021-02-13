Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Actors Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

The stars are currently shooting the web series Inspector Avinash, based on a true story set in the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured his support to the visiting celebrities for a hassle-free shoot in Uttar Pradesh.