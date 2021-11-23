Randeep Rai's bromance with Shaheer Sheikh in 'Pavitra Rishta'

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actors Randeep Rai and Shaheer Sheikh are seen playing brothers in the web series 'Pavitra Rishta'. Randeep shares about his journey on the show and the bond he shares with Shaheer.

Randeep shares: "Pavitra Rishta' is back and there isn't anything better I could have wished for. I will always be grateful to the makers of the show to present this opportunity to me where I get to play the brother to Shaheer, who always has been a brother to me in real life as well. Since day one, we have shared the bond, but portraying the same on screen is a different experience altogether."