'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth 'speechless' after netizen mourns his death instead of Sidharth Shukla

Taking to Twitter, Siddharth shared a screenshot of a post that read "R.I.P Siddharth". The particular Twitter user also uploaded Siddharth's picture alongside such a distasteful caption.Reacting to the post, Siddharth wrote, "Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?"In another tweet, he stated that he is "speechless"."Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I'm speechless," Siddharth tweeted.Sidharth Shukla, who appeared in TV shows such as 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Bigg Boss 13', passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday. Reportedly, he suffered a massive heart attack. (ANI)