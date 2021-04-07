Rani Mukerji: Being an actress in film industry is not easy

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who has worked in Bollywood for 25 years now, says it is challenging to be a part of showbiz.

She says her advice to newcomers would be to understand that there are a lot of expectations in this industry.

"My only advice would be that being an actress in the film industry is not easy. It's a very, very difficult profession to be in, as there are a lot of expectations that the audience has from you once you become an established star. Also, to be able to work in different conditions is not easy," she says.