Rani Mukerji inspired 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' star Sharvari to be an actress

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Sharvari forays Bollywood with "Bunty Aur Babli 2" later this year, and she credits Rani Mukerji, her senior co-star in the film, for her entry into showbiz. Sharvari says watching Rani's films on screen was what motivated her.

"I have idolised a lot of women characters who I have seen on the big screen and invariably most of those women have been played by none other than Rani ma'am! So, on women's day this is my appreciation post for her. Thank you for inspiring me to be an actor. It was such a dream come true for me! Happy women's day to all the Bablis out there!" says Sharvari.