'Rani Mukerji inspired me to become an actor', says 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' star Sharvari

Sharvari credited Rani for giving audiences, including her, some of the most memorable women role models through Rani's choice of characters.The 24-year-old took to her Instagram story and posted a picture with the 'Mardaani' star. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "I have idolised a lot of women characters who I have seen on the big screen and invariably most of those women have been played by none other than Rani ma'am! So, on women's day this is my appreciation post for her. Thank you for inspiring me to be an actor.""It was such a dream come true for me! Happy women's day to all the babli's out there!," she concluded.Sharvari's debut is touted to be one of the biggest launches in Bollywood this year. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', produced by Yash Raj Films, is set to release on April 23. Sharvari and Rani will share the screen together in the film as well.The film, in an exciting casting coup, also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will present them as the original 'Bunty Aur Babli' in the film. (ANI)