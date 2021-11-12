Rani recalls the time when she had a crush on SRK, Aamir

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who will appear as a special guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', opens up about the people in the industry she has had a crush on.

During a conversation with the show's host, Rani revealed that she had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. She also talked about doing romantic scenes with them and how she used to feel.