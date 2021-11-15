Rani reveals her daughter Adira loved 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Rani said: "'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a special film for me for several reasons. Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am working with Saif after years, but what's giving me abundant joy is that 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved.

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is thrilled that her daughter Adira, who had never seen any Rani starrer before 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', has thoroughly loved the comedy film, which is slated to release this Friday.

"Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen."

Rani revealed that Adira was laughing and rolling watching the "mad comedy that we have done. I'm so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me.

"We rarely make family entertainers today and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a true blue comedy that you can take your entire family to and enjoy laughing your hearts out with them.

"It's a quintessential Hindi film that everyone has missed for some time now and I'm confident that it will entertain audiences worldwide."

Calling it a "genuinely good, clean comedy", she said: "'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is meant for all audiences, across all age groups and that's a rarity because the industry is not making such universal films these days."

