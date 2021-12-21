Ranjith: Industry denies offers to those who work with me!

At the media meet of his upcoming production venture Writer, the film's one of the producers Ranjith said that the industry is denying offers to those who work with him.

"They keep these actors and technicians in one circle. I could feel that. Some of these actors have expressed their disappointment. For example, Hari lived as Johnny in Madras but he did not get offers after that film. He is also upset with me as I'm also not giving him good roles. I only choose actors based on my scripts. I did not even know that Hari played an important role in Writer. Only the film's director Franklin told me later", said Ranjith.