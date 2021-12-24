Ranveer shares adorable picture of his mom with 1983 World Cup

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev in '83', shared a picture of his mother Anju Bhavnani holding the World Cup that the Indian skipper and his vice-captain, Mohinder Amarnath, lifted on June 25, 1983, at Lord's.

Ranveer took to his Instagram and captioned the picture: "Hum jeet gaye, Mumma! (ps: that's the actual cup!) #ThisIs83 #83TheFilm @83thefilm (sic)."