Ranveer Singh appreciates steps to make educational material accessible for deaf children

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has signed an MoU with the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) to aid deaf children with educational material using sign language and actor Ranveer Singh is all praises for this step.





Ranveer shared, "The news of NCERT textbooks being made available digitally in ISL for students in standard 1-5, is a huge step forward in a truly inclusive society. Inclusivity leads to accessibility and our leaders identifying this requirement makes me proud and hopeful for what's to come in 2022."



The availability of NCERT textbooks in Indian Sign Language (ISL) will ensure that hearing-impaired children can also now access educational resources and it will be a useful and much-needed resource for teachers, teacher educators, parents and the hearing-impaired community.

According to officials, the cognitive skills of children are developed in childhood and it is necessary to provide them with educational material in accordance with their learning needs.



Pressing on the importance of equalising "the playing field", Ranveer added, "The National Education Policy 2020 is a progressive move much needed by the Deaf community and the nation and I commend this big step. This is an important start to equalise the playing field for the 70 lakh + citizens of the Deaf community."



Ranveer's independent record label IncInk, which he has formed with Navzar Eranee, has released multiple sign language music videos - the only record label to initiate this progressive step.

"With my personal endeavour at IncInk, I will continue to be the loudspeaker for the community till their basic rights are met... and we are slowly but surely getting there," he signed off. (ANI)

