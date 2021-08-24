Ranveer Singh gives a special dance performance for wife Deepika Padukone

On Tuesday, several videos of the 'Ram-Leela' star surfaced on the internet, where he is seen shaking a leg with his parents. But it was his dance performance for his wife Deepika Padukone that caught the maximum attention.In one of the clips, Ranveer can be seen performing to 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' for Deepika while the latter is sitting on a sofa. He also grooved to 'Khalibali' from his film 'Padmaavat' and 'Dil Chori' from Kartik Aaryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.Deepika looked beautiful in a balloon-sleeve red top and black leather pants. On the other hand, Ranveer was sporting a white vest and black skinny jeans during his dance.The candid videos have left fans in awe of the actor."He is so cute. His videos made my day," a social media user commented."Husband goals. I love him," another netizen wrote.Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is busy shooting for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. (ANI)