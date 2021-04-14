Ranveer Singh hails Shankar as 'one of the finest minds in cinema'

  1. Sify.com
Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh, who is all set to work with Tamil director S. Shankar in a Bollywood remake of his 2005 Tamil blockbuster "Anniyan", hails the filmmaker as one of the finest minds in cinema. Ranveer shared a string of pictures on Instagram on Wednesday, where the actor-director duo is seen having a discussion.

"What an honour.... to be under the tutelage of one of the finest minds in cinema.... @shanmughamshankar," Ranveer wrote.

Shankar also shared a few photographs with Ranveer and welcomed him aboard.

"He is a maverick and charismatic showman no one else can play! Welcome aboard, @ranveersingh Can't wait for this magnificent journey to begin mid 2022," Shankar wrote.

"Anniyan" is a psychological action thriller that revolves around a disillusioned man, whose frustration at the corruption, social apathy and public negligence all around leads to a split personality that attempts to right the system.

