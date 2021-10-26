Ranveer Singh posts quirky picture and the Internet has a field day!

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Ranveer Singh is the ultimate quirk king. His fashion choices that are best defined as outrageous have time and again amused the audience and have made him the apple of several designers' eyes. This time around too, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor donned a blue Gucci tracksuit and naturally, the Internet exploded!

Ranveer took to his Instagram as he shared a picture of him with a caption, "Tuesdays,

Never-lose days."

He paired his outfit with a pair of funky shades and a thick stubble enhancing his jawline. His picture and caption left many wondering including his wife, Deepika Padukone, who put a comment, "Means???" below the picture.

Ranveer has often exhibited his liking for the luxury brand Gucci as his pictures in the brands' outfits keep going viral inciting a barrage of reactions from the netizens. The most recent ad of Cred even went a mile forward and portrayed Kapil Dev acting like Ranveer, where the former India skipper wore some outlandish clothes much like the actor.

On the work front, Ranveer is filming for Dharma Productions' 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' where he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, the Diwali release 'Sooryavanshi' will see him in an extended cameo appearance. His next '83' is queued for a year-end release too.

