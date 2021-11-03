Ranveer Singh recalls impressing Deepika Padukone during 'Lungi Dance' shoot

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh revealed while dancing with contestant Divyansh on 'Lungi Dance' that he was trying to impress Deepika Padukone while shooting for this track. He was interacting with the contestant in the show 'The Big Picture', hosted by Ranveer.

During the weekend episode, Divyansh will be answering the questions asked by the host Ranveer Singh and also they will be having conversation about their fathers. As Divyansh opens up to Ranveer about how his father has supported him in his struggles, the host also reveals how his father has deeply contributed to his success. Divyansh also told Ranveer that he is the first person from his village to become a Civil Engineer. He hails from Uttar Pradesh.