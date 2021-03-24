Ranveer Singh smilingly gazes at Deepika Padukone in latest Insta post

The 'Bajirao Mastani' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures featuring the 'Om Shanti Om' star. The photographs seem to have been taken on a set.In the post, the first photo catches the duo in a candid moment as they both smilingly gaze at each other. The other pictures showcase Deepika and Ranveer while they sit on a bench chatting with two crew members. The snap sees the duo dressed in casual ensembles, Deepika donned an off-white full sleeve top and a pair of blue denim, on the other hand, Ranveer donned a blue T-shirt and beige pants.Ranveer added a heart emoticon in the caption to the post.Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 7 lakh fans liked the post.Deepika herself couldn't stop herself from writing in the comments section. She wrote, "Too handsome Ranveer Singh and added a lovestruck emoticon."Quite an active social media user, the 'Band Baja Baarat' star keeps on updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.Earlier, the 'Ladies Vs Ricky Behl' actor treated fans to smiling sun-kissed pictures of himself posing on the cricket field.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.Singh also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. (ANI)