Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' declared tax-free in Delhi

Shibashish Sarkar, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment, thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for declaring the film tax-free in the region.

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama '83' has been declared tax-free in the national capital.

Sarkar tweeted: "Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. @msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement about the Kabir Khan directorial.

Adarsh wrote: "'83' DECLARED TAX FREE IN DELHI #83TheFilm".

'83', which is produced by Reliance Entertainment, highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh.

The film is all set to release theatrically worldwide on Thursday.

